Business Standard

Donald Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration

President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning

Donald Trump | Joe Biden

AP  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden's inauguration breaking tradition after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden's presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 16 2021. 00:00 IST

