Dozens of flights cancelled after tyre burst cause chaos at Lisbon airport

-
ALSO READ
JK Tyre's net profit drops 77% to Rs 54 cr in December quarter
Tyre companies urge govt to remove anti-dumping duties, curbs
Tyre makers' capital expenditure to rise to Rs 5,000 cr in FY23: CRISIL
Delhi IGI Airport's new arrivals terminal at T1 becomes operational
World War II era Agartala airport to be 3rd international airport in NE
-
Sixty-five flights were cancelled at Lisbon airport, causing long queues and thousands of passengers without accommodation and alternative solutions.
According to the airline TAP, the cancellations on Saturday were caused by the bursting of the tyres of a private jet, which forced the closure of the airport's runway, Xinhua news agency reported.
In turn, the air controller ANA (Aeroportos de Portugal), claimed that the situation was the result of a broader problem of "constraints at several European airports".
"Due to a set of constraints at several European airports, 65 cancelled flights are planned for today -- 40 arrivals and 25 departures," ANA said in a statement sent to the press.
According to the company, Lisbon airport "implemented measures to support airlines, namely the installation of additional mobile counters to reschedule flights".
"We advise passengers with a scheduled flight to contact the airlines," ANA added.
Due to strikes by terminal workers and airlines, other delays and cancellations were recorded at airports in Europe.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU