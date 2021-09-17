Dutch Foreign Minister quits over evacuation chaos in Afghanistan

The Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigrid Kaag has resigned for her role in the evacuation of local embassy staff from

Kaag on Thursday announced her decision after a motion of disapproval against her was passed by a majority of parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The House judges that the cabinet has acted irresponsibly," Kaag said.

"Although I stand by our commitment, I can only accept the consequences of this judgment as the Minister with ultimate responsibility."

The parliament held Kaag responsible for not picking up signals from the parliament and from embassy staff in that an emergency situation was about to arrive.

As a result not everyone could be evacuated in time and local embassy personnel ran into "serious danger", according to the majority of the parliament.

There was also a lot of irritation about the late and incomplete provision of information to the parliament.

Officially, a minister does not have to resign following a motion of disapproval.

The motion of disapproval against Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld also obtained a majority.

But Bijleveld had already announced that she would remain as Defence Minister regardless of the vote, noting that "my priority is still to bring everyone who is still in to safety."

