Earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude jolts Pakistan, says report

-
ALSO READ
Iranian Foreign Ministry accuses West of 'fuelling tensions' in Gulf
BRICS for partnership in strengthening agro-biodiversity for food security
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
PM Modi to virtually chair BRICS summit on September 9, says MEA
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
-
An earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude jolted northern parts of Pakistan on Friday. However, no casualties were reported, country's Meteorological Department said.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the country which had originated in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region at a depth of 100 km.
Tremors were also felt in several cities Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mansehra, Balakot and Charsadda. The quake also shook the Gilgit-Baltistan region in the north.
Officials said that so far no report to any life or property have been reported.
Pakistan lies in an active seismic region and is frequented by earthquakes of varying magnitude.
On January 1, an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude jolted Pakistan's northwest. Its epicenter was in the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and its depth was 180 km.
Before that a 4.1 magnitude tremor was felt in the coastal city of Karachi on December 8, while a fatal 5.9 intensity quake in October killed at least 15 people in Balochistan.
The deadliest quake hit the country in 2005 when more than 74,000 people were killed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU