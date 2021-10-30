Elon Musk is first person ever to be worth over $300 billion

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's SpaceX aims for orbital launch of Starship In July: Report
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
SpaceX to use robot chopsticks to catch largest-ever flying object
4 SpaceX tourists return to Earth after 3-day extra-terrestrial excursion
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become the first person to cross the $300 billion net-worth threshold after his fortune surged by $10 billion in a day thanks to a Tesla share spike, a day before Microsoft regained the title of world's most valuable company, Daily Mail reported.
Musk's net worth hit $302 billion as of Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires' Index.
The increase of $10 billion was due to a rise in Tesla shares on Thursday, after the electric car firm inked a huge deal with Hertz for the rental giant to buy 100,000 of its vehicles.
The mogul is now worth over $100 billion more than the second-richest person on earth, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. His fortune sits at $199 billion.
On Friday, Microsoft regained its perch as the world's most valuable company, with a $2.46 trillion market cap, after an Apple share slump saw the iPhone maker's overall value plunge around four per cent to $2.41 trillion.
This came after Apple fell just under 4 per cent after lower than expected fourth-quarter revenues. Microsoft climbed 1.1 per cent to blow past Apple after higher than expected revenue estimates for an 11th straight quarter, the report said.
Microsoft is now more valuable than Apple for the first time since early 2020. The company is on pace for its biggest weekly gains since January, the report said
Musk is now worth more than the annual GDP of nations like Egypt, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Greece, Qatar and Finland.
He's also worth more than the market value of PayPal, the company he co-founded, as well as streaming giant Netflix.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU