JUST IN
New Twitter boss Elon Musk takes a late-night deep dive with coders
Moody's closing its consulting business in China, laying off staff: Report
Twitter chief Elon Musk considers further layoffs in sales on Monday
Tesla recalls 300,000 vehicles in US over taillight software glitch
Used car retailer Carvana lays off 8% workforce as interest rates rise
Google asks illegal loan apps in Africa to present license to operate
Fired by Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg? The old economy is there for you
Another 1,200 employees quit Twitter amid mayhem after Musk's takeover
Musk reinstates celebrity accounts on Twitter, says 'no decision' on Trump
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Elon Musk's upheaval
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Pak army chief's family members became billionaires in six years: Report
Business Standard

Elon Musk's Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles over taillight software glitch

Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles for a software glitch and will deploy an over-the-air (OTA) firmware update to correct the anomaly

Topics
Elon Musk | Elon Musk Tesla | Auto recalls

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Tesla

Elon Musk-tin Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles for a software glitch and will deploy an over-the-air (OTA) firmware update to correct the anomaly in tail lights that may cause false fault detections.

The remedy OTA firmware update prevents false fault detections during the "vehicle wake up process", which ensures that all tail lamps operate as designed, whereas a firmware release without the remedy may not prevent false fault detections, according to a filing with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall covers certain 2023 Model 3 vehicles and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles.

During the week of October 24, Tesla observed customer complaints primarily from foreign markets that claimed vehicle tail lamps were not illuminating.

On November 7, Tesla completed its investigation and confirmed the suspected root cause, risk assessment, and affected vehicle population.

"Tesla reviewed the findings with the executive team and a voluntary recall determination was made," read the filing.

Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this condition.

Last week, Tesla recalled almost 30,000 Model X vehicles over an issue that could cause the front passenger airbag to improperly deploy in "low-speed" collisions.

In September, the electric car-maker recalled around 1.1 million vehicles to prevent drivers from getting pinched by the windows while being rolled up.

The windows in these Tesla cars would not recognise certain objects while closing, which could result in "a pinching injury to the occupant".

In May, Tesla physically recalled 1,30,000 cars to fix touchscreen issues caused by an overheating central processing unit (CPU).

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 12:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.