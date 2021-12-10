Elon Musk sells another Tesla shares worth $963.2 million, filings show

(Reuters) - Inc Chief Executive Officer has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $963.2 million, U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday.

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.17 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

