EU drug agency: No indication AstraZeneca shot caused clots

The head of the European Medicines Agency says there is no indication that AstraZeneca vaccines are the cause of blood clots reported in some shot recipients. Those reports led several European countries to suspend use of the vaccine.
Emer Cooke said Tuesday that the agency is firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the risks, but an evaluation is ongoing.
Cooke said experts are meeting this week to discuss the available information and will make a recommendation Thursday.
