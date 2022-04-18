EU fraud agency investigating French presidential candidate Le Pen

-
ALSO READ
Emmanuel Macron, Le Pen kick off French presidential runoff campaigns
Macron makes last-minute appeal to dispirited left as Le Pen surges
French go to the polls in first round of presidential election
Emmanuel Macron challenged by far right as French vote for president
France's Macron vows 'no weakness' in reply to Russia's Ukraine invasion
-
Paris prosecutors are studying a report by the European Union's fraud agency accusing French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and other members of her nationalist party of misusing public funds while serving in the European Parliament.
The report was disclosed by French investigative news site Mediapart days before Le Pen faces incumbent Emmanuel Macron in a runoff election Sunday that could determine Europe's future direction. Le Pen's party National Rally seeks to diminish the EU's powers.
Party lawyer Rodolphe Bosselut denied any wrongdoing, and questioned the timing of the Mediapart publication, just before the presidential runoff.
Macron, a pro-EU centrist, leads Le Pen in polls ahead of Sunday's vote, though the race is tighter than when they faced off in 2017.
EU fraud agency OLAF submitted its report last month to the Paris prosecutor's office, which is in the course of analysing it, the prosecutor's office said on Monday.
No formal investigation has yet been opened, and no further details were released.
According to Mediapart, the OLAF report found that Le Pen, her firebrand father and party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen and other party members who served in the European Parliament used 617,000 euros of public money for fictitious reasons, notably for the benefit of companies close to the party.
The fraud office is reportedly seeking reimbursement of the funds and potential fraud and embezzlement charges.
OLAF accused party members of grave violations and said the inappropriate behaviour of members of National Rally formerly called the National Front imperiled the reputation of the Union's institutions, according to Mediapart.
OLAF didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday, a holiday in Belgium and several European countries.
It's not the first time Le Pen and her party were accused of misusing EU funds.
Among several legal affairs that have dogged her party, Le Pen was handed preliminary charges in 2018 based on a separate investigation by OLAF accusing National Rally members of using aides on the European Parliament's payroll for the party's political activity.
Le Pen, who served in the European Parliament from 2004-2017, met with supporters on Monday in the Normandy town of Saint-Pierre-en-Auge. She and Macron face a crucial debate on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU