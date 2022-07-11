Euro flirts with parity as Russian gas link enters planned shutdown

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Dollar heads for largest weekly fall in 8 months as longs lose faith
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
US Dollar rises towards 20-year high, euro dips after weak data
Euro just off two-decade low, volatility at highest since March 2020
-
By Saikat Chatterjee
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro held above parity versus the dollar on Monday as the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany entered annual maintenance, with flows expected to stop for 10 days.
Investors are worried the shutdown might be extended due to the war in Ukraine, restricting European gas supply further and tipping the struggling eurozone economy into recession.
"Most key drivers of the pair's recent weakness - risk sentiment, Fed-ECB divergence, to name two - don't look highly likely to improve just yet, and the lingering concerns about a reduction in Russian gas flows to the EU should continue to keep the euro rather unattractive," ING strategists said in a note.
The euro had fallen to the brink of parity at $1.0072 on Friday after the release of a bigger-than-forecast U.S. payrolls figure for June before bouncing higher.
On Monday, the single currency was trading down 0.8% at $1.0107 per dollar thanks to the greenback's broad gains as risk aversion gripped investors.
The dollar climbed to a 24-year high versus the yen on Monday after Japan's ruling conservative coalition's strong election showing indicated no change to loose monetary policies.
It reached 137.28 yen in morning trading, the firmest since late 1998. It then pared those gains slightly and was last up 0.6% at 136.93.
Expectations of another red-hot U.S. inflation data print for June will bolster bets of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and propel the dollar higher. A Reuters poll expects a 8.8% reading, a fresh 40-year high, compared to 8.6% in June.
The other main economic event this week is Chinese second-quarter GDP data on Friday, with investors watching for signs of how hard the economy was hit by COVID-19 lockdowns.
The offshore yuan was trading 0.4% weaker versus the dollar.
Cryptocurrencies were on the backfoot with Bitcoin flirting around the $20,000 levels.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU