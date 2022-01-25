European stocks up, losses in Asia ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

-
ALSO READ
US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida to resign on Friday
Asian stocks rise with bond yields as Fed outcome boosts risk sentiment
Dollar holds firm as investors eye major US Fed policy meeting
Dollar hits 4-month high against euro on Federal Reserve's taper talk
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
-
European stocks opened higher Tuesday after a day of steep losses in Asia as markets waited to hear from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell after a two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday.
The possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine and concern over coronavirus outbreaks also were adding to uncertainties.
France's CAC 40 edged up 1.1% to 6,861.14 in early trading, while Germany's DAX added 0.6% to 15,100.95. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5% to 7,334.99. The future of the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 1.1% lower, while the S&P 500 future fell 1.6%.
On Monday, a late buying spree pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index to a 0.3% gain after pulling it out of so-called correction territory a drop of 10% or more from its recent high.
The Fed meeting will provide an update on policymakers' latest thinking on the economy and interest rates.
Some economists worry the Fed is moving too slowly in tamping down inflation by raising rates that have been kept low for nearly two years to support markets and economies slammed by the pandemic.
Others fret that the Fed may act too aggressively and could risk causing a recession without managing to cool inflation.
Meanwhile, tensions have soared between Russia and the West over fears that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments.
The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO response force to a military move on Ukraine. President Joe Biden has consulted with key European leaders, underscoring US solidarity with allies there.
Asian shares declined as Japan made official a government plan to expand areas where pandemic restrictions are being advised to help curb the spread of COVID-19. That will again put a damper on business activity and travel.
Toyota Motor Corp's shares fell nearly 1.8% after Japan's top automaker said further adjustments to its production in Japan were needed because of a shortfall in computer chips from disruptions related to COVID-19 restrictions and infections. Toyota has apologised for keeping customers waiting for its products.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.7% to finish at 27,131.34. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.5% to 6,961.60. South Korea's Kospi lost 2.6% to 2,720.39. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.7% to 24,243.61, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 2.6% to 3,433.06.
In energy trading, benchmark US crude added $1.00 to $84.31 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It tumbled $1.83 to $85.31 on Monday.
Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oil, rose $1.10 to $87.37 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 114.14 Japanese yen from 113.96 yen. The euro cost $1.1284, down from $1.1326.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU