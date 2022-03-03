Every 7 in 10 South Korean suffered income reduction amid Covid: Survey

Nearly seven in 10 South Koreans saw their fall in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey revealed on Thursday.

In the survey conducted by the Korea Institute of Public Administration, 68 per cent said their average monthly was lower in 2021 than in 2019 before the pandemic struck, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Only 30 per cent said their rose, while the remaining 2 per cent said it remains unchanged.

Those who earned less lost 1.25 million won ($1,038) per month on average, while those who earned more saw their monthly income increase by 786,700 won on average.

The income decrease appeared to be attributable to shorter working hours amid the pandemic.

Respondents worked 6.34 hours per day on average before the pandemic but worked 5.62 hours after the pandemic broke out, down by 0.72 hours, or 43 minutes.

They stayed longer at home, doing house chores and spending more time with their family, after the pandemic.

The survey also showed that 39.2 per cent of respondents said they became unhealthier and 43.7 per cent said their mental health deteriorated during the pandemic.

The government's anti-virus measures received a positive assessment in general, with the mandatory face mask rule, self-isolation of all inbound travellers and no-assembly order on adult entertainment facilities receiving over 4 points on a 5-point scale, according to the survey.

