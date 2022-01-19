Explosion in Turkey shuts down key pipeline carrying oil from Iraq

An has shut down a in southeastern that carries oil from Iraq to world markets, officials and news reports said.

The blast late Tuesday near the town of Pazarcik in Kahramanmaras province caused a huge fire that forced authorities to also shut down a highway, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

No one was hurt in the

The carries oil from the Kirkuk oil fields in northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Turkey's company, BOTAS, said the fire was extinguish and that operations would resume as soon as possible after the necessary measures are taken.

The cause of the was under investigation.

Kurdish rebels who have led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, have in the past bombed pipelines in the region, including the Kirkuk-to-Ceyhan pipeline.

