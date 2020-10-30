ExxonMobil to lay off 1,900 US employees; mostly at Houston offices

-
ALSO READ
Exxon to cut 14,000 jobs as coronavirus pandemic dents oil demand
Chevron's deal with Noble Energy helps top Exxon Mobil m-cap for first time
India past the Covid peak, pandemic could run its course by Feb: Govt panel
Exxon Mobil considering global job cuts as pandemic hurts: Spokesman
Climate change: A health challenge even as India struggles in pandemic
-
Global oil giant ExxonMobil has said it intends to reduce its US workforce by around 1,900 employees, with international staff reductions potentially rising to as much as 15 per cent over the next year, as the COVID-19 pandemic batters energy demand and prices.
Earlier this month, the company announced reductions of 1,600 positions across its European affiliates.
As of 2019, the Irving-based company has employed about 74,900 workers.
The layoffs of 1,900 employees in the US will occur through a "voluntary and involuntary programmes", the company said in a press release on Thursday.
Exxon said the job cuts, part of a global reorganisation, will come mainly from its Houston, Texas office. The company cites the pandemic's impact on its businesses as the reason behind its move to "improve efficiency and reduce costs".
"The company recognises these decisions will impact employees and their families and has put these programmes in place only after comprehensive evaluation and thoughtful deliberation," the company said.
"Employees who are separated through involuntary programmes will be provided with support, including severance and outplacement services," it said.
Exxon was once the largest US publicly-traded company but has been cutting costs due to a collapse in oil demand and ill-timed bets on new oilfields and expansions. It has promised to shed more than USD 10 billion this year in project spending and cut operating expenses by 15 per cent.
Just six years ago, Exxon opened a state-of-the art campus in Spring, Texas, which houses four of its offshoot companies.
In addition, the company holds a Baytown complex, which it touts as one of the "largest integrated and most technologically advanced refining and petrochemical complexes in the world".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU