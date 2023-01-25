JUST IN
Ship sinks between South Korea and Japan; 12 of 22 crewmembers found
Freezing weather in decade's 'coldest winter' kills 124 in Afghanistan
Pak textile sector suffers massive financial loss due to power outage
Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Jimmy Carter
Swedish govt announces campaign to discourage refugees entering country
US to test nuclear thermal rocket engine for future Mars missions
Classified docs found at Mike Pence's residence, ex V-P says wasn't aware
'Doomsday Clock' set at 90 seconds to midnight amid Ukraine crisis
US Prez Biden meets with Democratic leaders as debt showdown looms
Musk defiant, defends himself in Tesla buyout tweet trial in federal court
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Israeli tank crosses 'technical fence' along Lebanon border, prompts alert
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

FBI accuses North Korean govt-backed hackers for $100 mn crypto heist

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accused a North Korean government-backed hacker group for a $100 million crypto heist last year

Topics
FBI | North Korea

IANS  |  Washington 

FBI. Source Wikipedia.org
FBI. Source Wikipedia.org

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accused a North Korean government-backed hacker group for a $100 million crypto heist last year.

The cryptocurrencies were stolen from Harmony's Horizon bridge, which allows users to transfer cryptocurrency from one Blockchain to another.

The FBI said in a statement that the North Korea-based Lazarus Group (also known as APT28) cyber actors "are responsible for the theft of $100 million of virtual currency from Harmony's Horizon bridge reported on June 24, 2022".

"On Friday, January 13, 2023, North Korean cyber actors used RAILGUN, a privacy protocol, to launder over $60 million worth of ethereum (ETH) stolen during the June 2022 heist," said the FBI.

A portion of this stolen ethereum was subsequently sent to several virtual asset service providers and converted to bitcoin (BTC).

A portion of these funds were frozen, in coordination with some of the virtual asset service providers.

The FBI also published 11 cryptocurrency wallets where the remaining $40 million in stolen bitcoin were moved to.

The agency said that it continues to identify and disrupt North Korea's theft and laundering of virtual currency, which is used to support North Korea's ballistic missile and Weapons of Mass Destruction programmes.

"The FBI will continue to expose and combat the DPRK's use of illicit activities -- including cybercrime and virtual currency theft -- to generate revenue for the regime," it said.

DPRK is the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FBI

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 11:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.