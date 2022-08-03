Fintech platform Robinhood fires 713 employees, CEO says 'it's on me'

-
ALSO READ
Retail trading platform Robinhood to cut 9% of its full-time employees
India job market sees 18.4% headcount growth across key sectors: Report
Cleartrip to raise employee headcount by 40% in coming quarter
LTI's net headcount set to go up this year, sees no decline in demand
AI, data analytics firm Ganit raises funds; to double headcount by 2023
-
Silicon Valley-based online trading app Robinhood has sacked 23 per cent of its workforce, just three months after the fintech platform reduced its headcount by 9 per cent amid the global economic turmoil.
A 23 per cent reduction would amount to about 713 employees being laid off, leaving nearly 2,400 employees at the company, reports TechCrunch.
In a blogpost, Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev said that "employees from all functions would be impacted" and the layoffs are "particularly concentrated in the company's operations, marketing and programme management functions.
"As part of a broader company reorganisation into a General Manager (GM) structure, I just announced that we are reducing our headcount by approximately 23 per cent," Tenev said late on Tuesday.
"In this new environment, we are operating with more staffing than appropriate. As CEO, I approved and took responsibility for our ambitious staffing trajectory -- this is on me," Tenev said late on Tuesday.
Tenev also said that its earlier round of layoffs "did not go far enough."
Robinhood also disclosed its second quarter results, reporting net revenue of $318 million on a net loss of $295 million.
The Wall Street Journal said that Robinhood has been fined $30 million by a New York financial regulator, specifically on its cryptocurrency trading arm.
Tenev said that since the earlier 9 per cent layoff, the company has seen additional deterioration of the macro environment, with inflation at 40-year highs accompanied by a broad crypto market crash.
"This has further reduced customer trading activity and assets under custody," he added.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU