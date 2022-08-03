Hyundai Motor, Kia's US sales fall by 11% amid global chip shortage

-
ALSO READ
Car review: Kia Carens packs style with smart pricing
Kia to drive in EV6 electric sedan in India; bookings open next month
Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan 'Ioniq 6', takes on Tesla
Kia Sonet surpasses cumulative sales milestone of 150,000 units in 2 years
Kia India opens bookings for EV6, its first electric model in India
-
Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia said on Wednesday their combined sales in the United States fell 11 per cent last month from a year earlier amid the prolonged global chip shortage.
Hyundai, its independent Genesis brand, and Kia sold 128,283 vehicles in the world's most important automobile market in July compared with 143,779 units a year ago, according to the companies' sales data.
Hyundai's sales declined 11 per cent to 60,631 units last month from 68,500 a year ago.
Kia's were also down 11 per cent to 62,449 from 70,099 during the same period, reports Yonhap news agency.
But Genesis' sales rose 0.4 percent to 5,203 units from 5,180 during the same period.
From January to July, the carmakers' sales in the U.S. fell 12 percent to 831,158 autos from 948,723 during the same period of last year, the data showed.
Late last month, Hyundai Motor named a new chief executive for its US operations.
Hyundai promoted Randy Parker to be CEO of Hyundai Motor America.
He will be in charge of Hyundai's commercial automotive operations in the US market.
Parker will report to Jose Munoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor America.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU