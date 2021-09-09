First in-person Quad summit likely in Washington on Sep 24: Report

-
ALSO READ
Quad will remain an important pillar of stability in Indo-Pacific: PM Modi
Biden administration proposes first in-person Quad Summit in September
Vice President Kamala Harris to participate in Quad summit with PM Modi
First virtual Quad summit went very well, says President Joe Biden
Australian PM Scott Morrison says Quad meeting will anchor stability
-
The first in-person summit of the leaders of the Quad countries is likely to take place in Washington on September 24 with a focus to chart a new roadmap for expanding the overall cooperation in diverse areas, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga are expected to deliberate extensively to give a new momentum to the functioning of the Quad at the summit, they said.
Modi is likely to travel to Washington during which he is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly in New York and hold a bilateral meeting with President Biden besides participating in the Quad Summit on September 24, according to sources.
However, there is no official announcement about Modi's visit as well as on the Quad summit from the Indian side.
India and the US held a series of meetings as part of preparations for Modi's visit to the US and it is learnt that the issue also figured during Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's recent visit to Washington.
The US has been looking at convening the in-person summit of the leaders of Quad to boost practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as to send a strong signal about Washington's commitment to the grouping.
In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending a subtle message to China.
The last time Modi visited the US was in September 2019 when he and then US President Donald Trump addressed the Howdy Modi event in Houston.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU