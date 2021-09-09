Japan extends Covid emergency in Tokyo and 18 other areas until Sept 30

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Archer Deepika keeps medal hopes alive
Tokyo Olympics 2021 highlights: Opening ceremony concludes at Tokyo Stadium
3 weeks before Tokyo Olympics, Japan still unsure about spectators
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Ind beats Japan in hockey; Sindhu in semis
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo 2020 to curb Covid-19
-
Japan announced Thursday it is extending a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other areas until the end of September as health care systems remain under severe strain, although new infections have slowed slightly.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said serious cases remain high and are still overwhelming many hospitals.
The current state of emergency, which was to end on Sunday, was issued first in Okinawa in May and gradually expanded. Despite the prolonged emergency, the largely voluntary measures have become less effective as the exhausted public increasingly ignores them.
The extension will cover a period when Japan's government is in transition. Suga has announced that he will not run in a Sept. 29 race for his party's leadership, and his successor in that race will likely become the next prime minister.
Suga's government has faced sharp criticism over its handling of the virus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU