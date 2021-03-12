Vice President Kamala Harris to participate in Quad summit with PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Biden admin sees Quad as foundation to build on Indo-Pacific policy
Quad seeks to establish, promote, secure Indo-Pacific: Trump administration
Aus reiterates commitment to deepen cooperation at Quad foreign min meet
Australian PM Scott Morrison says Quad meeting will anchor stability
Biden admin views Quad as having essential momentum, potential: Official
-
US Vice President Kamala Harris will also participate in the first Quad summit with President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Scott Morrison of Australia and Yoshihide Suga of Japan on Friday, according to the White House.
The virtual summit is scheduled for 8.30 a.m. in Washington and 7 p.m. in Delhi (10.30 p.m. in Canberra and 12.30 a.m. Saturday in Tokyo). Reporters will be allowed to see the opening of the meeting, according to the White House schedules for Biden and Harris.
Biden's spokesperson Jen Psaki said that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will give a readout of the meeting at noon (10.30 p.m. India time).
Harris has had limited personal exposure to international leaders and has started a round of talks with some of them, starting with President Emmanuel Macaron of France and Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau of Canada and Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.
According to readouts, they discussed a wide range of regional and global issues during the one-on-one calls.
Introducing her during their visit to the State Department, Biden said that Harris was committed to "crafting a foreign policy that puts diplomacy first and that keeps our nation safe and delivers real results to the American people".
Most of Harris's political career has been in California and during her four years in the Senate, she gained direct exposure to international affairs as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
She is reported to be planning regular lunches with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to deepen her familiarity with the nitty-gritty of foreign policy.
Modi and Harris will probably be face-to-face, though virtually, for the first time on Friday as there does not appear to be a record of any meetings between them.
After her election, Modi tweeted: "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chithis, but also for all Indian-Americans."
"Chithis" as it is pronounced, is the Tamil term for aunts who are mother's younger sisters and Harris used the word to include them while acknowledging her extended family in her speech accepting the Democratic Party nomination for vice president.
Harris has been frosty towards the current Indian government. While a Senator she criticised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for refusing to meet with the House Foreign Affairs Committee because it wanted to include Indian-American Pramila Jayapal, a critic of Modi's government, in the meeting although she is not a member of the committee.
Harris's niece Meena recently got involved in the farmer's agitation in India tweeting support for it even though she has not opposed conditions in the US similar to what the Indian farmers are against.
(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in and followed on Twitter at @arulouis)--IANS
al/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU