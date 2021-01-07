US Capitol complex secure as armed police ends violent occupation

-
Officials have declared the U.S. Capitol complex secure after heavily armed police moved to end a nearly four-hour violent occupation by supporters of President Donald Trump.
An announcement saying the Capitol is secure rang out Wednesday evening inside a secure location for officials of the House. Lawmakers applauded.
The occupation interrupted Congress Electoral College count that will formalize President-elect Joe Bidens upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20.
Lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations around the Capitol complex and Washington, D.C. after thousands of Trump supporters breached the building and skirmished with police officers.
Lawmakers have signalled that they would resume the constitutionally mandated count as soon as it was safe to do so.
