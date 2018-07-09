Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quits UK govt in mounting Brexit crisis

British Foreign Secretary resigned on Monday amid a deepening political crisis over the UK's strategy.

Johnson's decision to leave the government came hours after the resignation of secretary The latter quit citing differences with Prime Minister over the terms on which the country will leave the EU.

The move leaves Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to for Britain's future relationship with the EU in tatters, just three days after it was agreed with her divided Cabinet, the BBC reported.

In a statement, No. 10 thanked Johnson for his work and said a replacement would be announced shortly. "This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of as Foreign Secretary," the statement said.

"His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work."

Davis resigned late on Sunday night, declaring he could not support May's plan as it involved too close a relationship with the EU and gave only an illusion of control being returned to the UK after it left the EU.

"It seems to me we're giving too much away, too easily, and that's a dangerous strategy at this time," Davis said after resigning.