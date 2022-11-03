JUST IN
Business Standard

France experiences hottest Oct since 1945 with average temp of 17.2 deg C

The average temperature this October was about 3.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal across the country, Xinhua news agency quoted Meteo-France as saying

Topics
France | Climate Change | Global Warming

IANS  |  Paris 

France experiences hottest Oct since 1945 with average temp of 17.2 deg C
Representative image

October 2022 was the hottest October in France since 1945, with an average temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, the national meteorological service Meteo-France said.

The average temperature this October was about 3.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal across the country, Xinhua news agency quoted Meteo-France as saying.

According to the meteorological service, the second half of October 2022 was marked by an exceptionally long and intensified heat.

It added that the average temperature recorded in 30 weather stations across the country has remained above normal since October 2.

This unprecedented heat was accompanied by violent thunderstorms over a large part of the country on October 23, causing significant damage, especially in the northern region, Meteo-France added.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on France

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 14:53 IST

`
