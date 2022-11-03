France experiences hottest Oct since 1945 with average temp of 17.2 deg C

-
-
October 2022 was the hottest October in France since 1945, with an average temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, the national meteorological service Meteo-France said.
The average temperature this October was about 3.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal across the country, Xinhua news agency quoted Meteo-France as saying.
According to the meteorological service, the second half of October 2022 was marked by an exceptionally long and intensified heat.
It added that the average temperature recorded in 30 weather stations across the country has remained above normal since October 2.
This unprecedented heat was accompanied by violent thunderstorms over a large part of the country on October 23, causing significant damage, especially in the northern region, Meteo-France added.
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 14:53 IST
