German Chancellor likely to visit India twice next year: Ambassador
US job openings fell in October to still-high level as Fed ramps up rates

US job openings dropped in October but remained high, a sign that businesses became slightly less needy for workers as the Federal Reserve ramps up interest rates in an effort to cool the economy

Topics
USA | US job openings | Federal Reserve

AP  |  Washington 

US Jobs
(Photo: Bloomberg)

US job openings dropped in October but remained high, a sign that businesses became slightly less needy for workers as the Federal Reserve ramps up interest rates in an effort to cool the economy.

Employers posted 10.3 million job vacancies in October, down from 10.7 million in September, the Labour Department said on Wednesday.

Even with the drop, openings were slightly lower in August, when they dipped below 10.3 million before rebounding the following month.

The number of people quitting their jobs also slipped in October, to 4 million from 4.1 million.

The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring the figures on job openings and quits for signals about the strength of the job market. The Fed is seeking to pull off a delicate task by slowing hiring and the broader economy to cool inflation, but not so much as to cause a recession.

While more job openings are a benefit for those seeking work, Fed officials would like to see the number of openings fall. That's because fewer openings would indicate less competition between businesses to find and keep workers, reducing pressure on them to raise wages.

Fed officials would also like to see the number of people quitting decline. When workers quit, they typically do so for a new, higher-paying job. Since the pandemic, people who have left one job for a new one have been getting historically large wage increases. Many businesses then pass on the higher labour costs to customers through price increases, fuelling inflation.

The Fed would like to slow though not eliminate the pace of wage gains, because higher pay can contribute to rising inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak about inflation and the labour market in a highly-anticipated speech on Wednesday afternoon.

Wall Street traders in particular will watch his speech closely for any signs he may give of how much further the Fed will raise interest rates.

Powell's appearance comes two days before the US releases critical employment data for November.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 23:36 IST

