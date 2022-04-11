Euro gains respite from Macron's French election lead

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Macron says efforts to safeguard Ukraine's nuclear facilities underway
France's Macron vows 'no weakness' in reply to Russia's Ukraine invasion
Emmanuel Macron challenged by far right as French vote for president
French President Macron speaks with Putin, Zelenskyy on potential ceasefire
-
By Iain Withers
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro looked set to snap a seven-day losing streak versus the dollar on Monday, as the single currency rallied after French leader Emmanuel Macron beat far right challenger Marine Le Pen in the country's first round of presidential voting.
Investor concerns about the future direction of the euro zone's second-biggest economy have weighed on the euro and added to worries over the economic costs of war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the dollar has been pushed higher by rising U.S. yields and expectations the Federal Reserve will act quickly to stem inflation.
Macron will face Le Pen in what promises to be a tightly fought French presidential election runoff on April 24.
Nonetheless, Macron's lead in the first round provided some respite for the euro - lifting it by as much as three quarters of a percent in Asian trading hours to $1.0955. It was last up 0.4% at $1.09150.
Currency analysts said the contest remained on a knife-edge with negative implications for the euro.
"The narrower than expected victory for President Macron will keep alive fears that there is an outside chance that Le Pen can become president," analysts at MUFG said in a note.
"The first-round results and the opinion polls pointing towards a close result in the second round will remain a modest weight on the euro in the coming weeks."
The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against a basket of six peers - was broadly flat on the day, just shy of the 100 mark hit last week for the first time in nearly two years.
As the dollar has gained ground, the Japanese yen has been subjected to some of the strongest selling pressure, with investors seeing little reason to exit bets against the yen while the Bank of Japan holds yields near zero.
The yen fell to a seven-year low versus the dollar on the day of 125.435 yen per dollar. It was last down three quarters of a percent at 125.19.
"There's nothing there to frighten people out of dollar/yen positions," said National Australia Bank's head of foreign exchange Ray Attrill. "So onwards and upwards for dollar/yen."
The dollar gained as much as 0.5% versus the Australian and New Zealand dollars on the day, before its gains were pared.
Sterling was broadly flat versus the dollar at $1.30290.
The Russian rouble weakened in jittery trade on Monday, reversing some of the previous week's gains, after the central bank decided to relax temporary capital control measures.
(Reporting by Iain Withers, Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; editing by Barbara Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU