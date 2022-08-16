Gates eyes partnership with South Korea over global health

on Tuesday called for to further step up in efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic.

Speaking to South Korean lawmakers in Seoul, Gates called for stronger cooperation, including efforts to develop vaccines that would be effective for a broader range of coronaviruses, to navigate what he described as a crisis moment in global .

He said the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and South Korea's government have committed to a partnership aimed at addressing disparities between countries and supporting efforts to eradicate infectious diseases in the developing world.

He noted South Korea's strength in public tools, research and vaccine manufacturing and praised the country's pledge to donate USD 200 million to the UN-backed COVAX distribution programme that provides COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income nations.

There's a lot we need to do together we need to reach deep, we need to build more partnership, we need to encourage the scientists, Gates said during his speech at the National Assembly.

But I am confident that with these steps we can continue to radically improve global health, to cut the number of children dying in half again, to eradicate diseases like polio, measles and malaria, and improve the lives of all humans.

Gates later met leaders of the SK business group to discuss further cooperation on health projects.

SK's pharmaceutical arm, SK Bioscience, produces COVID-19 vaccines and has received funds from the Gates foundation to develop nasal sprays designed to help prevent infections.

Gates also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.

