General Motors recalls 840K vehicles for seat belt, suspension problems

General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 vehicles in the US for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail.
The seat belt recall covers 624,000 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. Also included are the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL, and the 2020 and 2021 Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500.
All have split bench seats. Pickups with bucket seats are not affected.
GM says in government documents that the seat belt brackets may not have been secured to the seat frame. That means the belts may not properly restrain people in a crash. The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries.
GM will notify owners starting Feb. 1 and dealers will inspect the seat belt brackets and assemble them correctly.
The suspension recall covers the 2012 and 2013 Buick Regal, the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, and the 2010 through 2013 Buick Lacrosse midsize cars that were sold or registered in salt-belt states. The rear toe links can rust and fail on 213,000 of the vehicles.
A coating on the links can chip away, exposing the metal and allowing rust. That can cause the links to fracture.
The recall covers vehicles sold or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin or Washington, D.C.
GM says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.
Dealers will replace the toe links when parts are available. Owners will get a notice on February 15 and a second notice when parts are ready around March 15.
