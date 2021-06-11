German Chancellor Merkel hopes G7 shows unselfish side on vaccines

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she hopes Group of Seven leaders achieve very good results on vaccines and show the world we're not just thinking of ourselves.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of a leaders' summit starting Friday that he expected the G-7 to commit to sharing 1 billion doses with countries around the world.

Germany has said it plans to donate 30 million of its vaccine doses by the end of the year, part of a commitment of 100 million by the European Union. Merkel's government has noted that Germany has been a major donor to the U.N.-backed COVAX facility, which is supplying doses to poorer countries, and that the EU has been a major exporter of vaccines.

Merkel said after arriving at the summit: I hope that we will achieve very good results to show that we're not just thinking of ourselves, but we're also thinking of those who don't yet have the opportunity to get vaccinated -- above all, African countries, but others, too.

She didn't elaborate on what those results would be.

