German Covid-19 vaccine developer CureVac to raise up to $213 mn in US IPO

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Importance of Covid-19 drug, current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine update: Moderna vaccine trial delayed, India's by Aug15
-
(Reuters) - German biotech CureVac B.V., which is in early stages of testing its coronavirus vaccine, said on Monday it expects to raise up to $213 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO).
CureVac said it expects its offering of 13.33 million shares to be priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU