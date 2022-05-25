German economy dodges recession in Q1 despite Ukraine war, pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Germany pledges additional 10 bn euros for India's climate action targets
India Ratings pegs GDP growth for FY22 at 8.6% after data revision
Morgan Stanley cuts India's growth forecasts on inflation, global slowdown
Germany's 7-day Covid-19 incidence rises for fifth consecutive day
Germany's Covid-19 infections twice as high as official numbers: Minister
-
The German economy grew in the first quarter, in line with expectations, despite difficult economic conditions caused by the war in Ukraine and the pandemic, data showed on Wednesday.
Europe's largest economy grew by 0.2% quarter on quarter and by 3.8% on the year, adjusted for price and calendar effects, the Federal Statistics Office said. A Reuters poll had forecast growth of 0.2% and 3.7%, respectively.
The first-quarter growth meant Germany avoided a recession, defined as two quarters in a row of contraction, after gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3% at the end of 2021.
"Despite the difficult global economic conditions, the German economy started the year 2022 with slight growth," said Georg Thiel, president of the statistics office.
While household and government spending remained mostly at the same level as in the previous quarter and exports were down at the start of the year, investments helped boost the economy.
Construction investments, boosted by mild weather, were up 4.6% from the previous quarter, despite price increases, and machinery and equipment investments also saw a rise, of 2.5%.
The German government in its spring forecast said that it expects overall economic growth in 2022 of 2.2%.
(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rene Wagner Editing by Paul Carrel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU