JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

US fund Tiger Global builds stake worth $1 billion in SoftBank Group
Business Standard

German state premier backs Thyssenkrupp chairman, opposes company's breakup

The Krupp foundation will meet on Friday and Knut Giesler, the regional leader of the IG Metall industrial union, said it would be vital for it to back a "sustainable" strategy for ThyssenKrupp

Reuters  |  Duesseldorf, Germany 

Photo: Reuters
Heinrich Hiesinger quit last week after failing to win unanimous board approval for a deal to spin out ThyssenKrupp's steel business into a joint venture with India's Tata Steel Photo: Reuters

The premier of the German state where ThyssenKrupp is based on Thursday backed the company's chairman in opposing a breakup of the industrial conglomerate following the resignation of CEO Heinrich Hiesinger.

Cevian, ThyssenKrupp's second-largest shareholder with an 18-per cent stake, has demanded a review of all of ThyssenKrupp's business areas, saying each might thrive better in a different set-up. Fellow investor Elliott has also called for a radical overhaul amid broad discontent over strategy.

"We want long-term development, not short-term profits," Armin Laschet, the conservative prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, said after meeting managers and labour leaders in state capital Duesseldorf.

Laschet's comments echoed those by Chairman Ulrich Lehner, who was quoted on Wednesday as saying that a break-up of ThyssenKrupp was out of the question.

The Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation, the group's biggest investor with a 21 per cent stake, said this would not happen. Laschet, who sits on the foundation's board, urged dialogue.

"We have to get back to basics," he said. "We bear a great responsibility."

The Krupp foundation will meet on Friday and Knut Giesler, the regional leader of the IG Metall industrial union, said it would be vital for it to back a "sustainable" strategy for ThyssenKrupp.

Hiesinger quit last week after failing to win unanimous board approval for a deal to spin out ThyssenKrupp's steel business into a joint venture with India's Tata Steel.

Giesler said he expected a supervisory board subcommittee, which also meets on Friday, to name chief financial officer Guido Kerkhoff as interim CEO until a successor can be found.
First Published: Fri, July 13 2018. 06:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements