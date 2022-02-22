Russia-Ukraine dispute should be resolved through talks: Rajnath Singh

Stressing that India stands for peace, Defence Minister on Tuesday said the Russia- dispute should be resolved through talks.

On the sidelines of an election meeting at Banshi Bazar here, Singh said "As per information received, the US president has said that they are ready to hold talks with the Russian president."



"The US president has taken some initiative on his behalf. India wants peace to be established in any way. We are sure that when talks take place, some way or the other will come out," Singh said.

When asked about India's stance, he said, "We want peace. We have always been in favour of world peace."



India has called for restraint on all sides as tensions between and NATO escalated further after Russian President on Monday recognised the independence of two states of

Earlier, had amassed it troops near the border and has been demanding that NATO never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and the military alliance roll back troop deployments in former Soviet bloc nations.

At a UN Security Council meeting following the Russian decision, India voiced concern over the escalating tension along the Russia-Ukraine border and called for de-escalation of the situation and resolution of the crisis through diplomatic dialogue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)