Germany's Scholz to discuss 'Marshall plan' for Ukraine with G7 leaders

-
ALSO READ
Zelensky discusses defensive aid for Ukraine with Germany's Olaf Scholz
Putin, Scholz agree on need to avert war amid Ukraine tensions
Germany to introduce some temporary border checks during G7 summit
PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; discusses development aspects
Ukraine crucial part of Modi's deliberations in Europe, says BJP leader
-
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that he wants to discuss the outlines of a Marshall plan for Ukraine with the leaders of the Group of Seven countries at their upcoming summit in Germany.
Scholz hopes for a united front on long-term support for Ukraine when he hosts the annual G-7 summit in Bavaria next week.
The group of the world's leading economic powers is made up of the US, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Canada and Japan.
The chancellor told Germany's parliament that rebuilding Ukraine will be a task for generations."
Recalling his visit last week to Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that saw intense fighting, he said that some things there remind not just me of the pictures of German cities after World War II.
Like Europe then, Ukraine today needs a Marshall plan for its rebuilding, Scholz said referring to the US-sponsored plan that helped revive European economies after WWII.
Billions of dollars will be needed to finance rebuilding over years, and that can only work if European nations, other major donor countries and international organisations work together, Scholz said.
He has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the matter with the G-7 leaders by video link on Monday.
Aside from funding, one thing is really decisive we must agree ... what such a Marshall plan for Ukraine' can look like, he added.
How we coordinate it internationally; how we decide together in the future what investments advance Ukraine fastest on its European path.
Scholz said that, together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he will call for a high-ranking expert conference on Ukraine to be convened under the umbrella of Germany's G-7 presidency.
European Union leaders are expect at a summit Thursday and Friday to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership, kicking off a progress that will likely take years and whose success isn't guaranteed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU