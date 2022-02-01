Germany's seven-day Covid incidence climbs to new record high

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children
-
Germany's seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate continued to rise and hit a new record of 1,176.8 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has said.
The RKI on Monday registered 78,318 new cases in the previous 24 hours, around 15,000 more than a week ago, Xinhua news agency reported.
Last week, two years after the first case of Covid-19 was discovered in Germany, daily infections hit 200,000 for the first time.
Despite high case number due to the Omicron wave, the country's vaccination campaign has slowed down. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's goal to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population against Covid-19 at least once by the end of January was missed.
Germany was not making enough progress with vaccinations, according to Scholz. "We should be much higher. We have the goal of making further progress. That is also happening, but not at the pace that would be necessary," he said last week.
As of Sunday, 75.8 per cent of the German population had received at least one vaccine dose, according to official data. Nearly 53 per cent of the population had also received a booster shot.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU