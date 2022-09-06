Germany sticks to nuclear phaseout plan but leaves loophole

-
ALSO READ
US nuclear industry hopes to double electricity output with new reactors
World one miscalculation away from 'nuclear annihilation,' warns UN chief
Ukraine's nuclear plant 'completely out of control': UN nuclear chief
At UNSC, India voices concern over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine
California nuclear power plant extension challenged in legislative proposal
-
Germany is sticking to its long-held plan of shutting down the country's three remaining nuclear power plants this year but keeping the option of reactivating two of them in case of an energy shortage in the coming months, officials said Monday.
The announcement follows the publication of a much-anticipated stress test that examined how Germany's power grid will cope with a possible electricity squeeze due to the energy crisis Europe is facing.
Like other European countries, Germany is scrambling to ensure the lights stay on and homes stay warm this winter despite the reduction in natural gas flows from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
The government has already announced numerous measures to import gas from other sources and reactivate mothballed coal- and oil-fueled power plants, while urging citizens to conserve as much energy as possible.
But there were concerns that Germany's power grid could be heavily strained if consumers switch to electric heaters in the winter and strong demand from neighboring countries means energy exports rise.
Germany's opposition parties have called for the country's nuclear plants to be kept online, with some lawmakers even suggesting shuttered ones be reopened and new reactors built.
Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck, a member of the environmentalist Greens party that has long been opposed to nuclear power, said the combination of several factors problems with France's nuclear power plants, drought hampering hydropower generation in the Alps and Norway, and problems shipping coal across Europe due to low water levels could strain the grid this winter.
Because of all these risks, we can't rely securely there being enough power plants available to stabilize the electricity network in the short term if there are grid shortages in our neighboring countries, he said.
Habeck said that two reactors Isar 2 in Bavaria and Neckarwestheim north of Stuttgart will be kept on standby until mid-April next year. A third plant, Emsland near the Dutch border, will be powered down as planned in December.
No new fuel rods will be purchased for the two plants, he said.
One shouldn't play with nuclear power, Habeck said. A blanket extension of the operating life can't be justified in view of the safety conditions t the nuclear plants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU