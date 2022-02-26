Global Covid caseload rises to 432.8 million, fatalities reach 5.93 million

The global caseload has topped 432.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.93 million and vaccinations to over 10.46 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 432,816,460 and 5,936,924, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,461,731,731.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,883,101 and 947,417, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,894,345 infections and 513,226 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,679,671 infections and 648,496 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (22,765,934), the UK (18,938,546), Russia (15,819,594), Germany (14,504,870), Turkey (13,841,889), Italy (12,693,320), Spain (10,977,524), Argentina (8,887,973), Iran (7,023,904), the Netherlands (6,242,891), Colombia (6,058,715), Poland (5,637,646), Mexico (5,473,489) and Indonesia (5,457,775), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (342,397), Mexico (317,303), Peru (210,116), the UK (161,797), Italy (136,166), Indonesia (147,586), Colombia (138,501), France (138,972), Iran (136,166), Argentina (125,958), Germany (122,634), Ukraine (112,459) and Poland (111,056).

--IANS

int/sks

