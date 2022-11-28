JUST IN
Gold prices edge lower today as firmer dollar makes metal expensive
Growing China unrest over strict Covid curbs spooks investors in Asia
A great rotation brewing in Asia as investors head northern markets
Global shares mixed as investors eye China covid crisis, Japan inflation
EU heads for December agreement for proposed price cap on imported gas
US yields sink amid dovish Fed signals; HK stocks slip on Covid concerns
Dollar headed for weekly loss as investors brace for slower Fed hikes
Oil inches up in early trade amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap
Asian shares higher on signs of Fed rate hike slowdown, China stimulus
Oil prices rise to near $90/bbl on account of US crude stock drop
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
Foxconn offers up to $1,800 bonus to workers to stay in China's iPhone city
Business Standard

Gold prices edge lower today as firmer dollar makes metal expensive

Gold prices slipped, as a stronger US dollar made the greenback-priced metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies

Topics
Gold Prices | US Dollar | Gold trade

Reuters 

gold

Gold prices slipped on Monday, as a stronger U.S. dollar made the greenback-priced metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,752.66 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,751.80.

* The dollar index was up 0.3%.

* Most market participants are pricing in a 50 basis-point interest rate increase at the Federal Reserve's December meeting after minutes of the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting signalled a slower pace of rate hikes.

* Lower interest rates make gold attractive in comparison to interest-yielding assets while weighing on the dollar.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2% to 908.96 tonnes on Friday from 906.93 tonnes on Wednesday.

* Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly fire in the country's far west.

* Ghana has ordered all large-scale mining companies to sell 20% of their entire stock of refined gold at their refineries to the Bank of Ghana from Jan. 1, 2023, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Friday.

* Spot silver slipped 1.3% to $21.31, platinum fell 0.4% to $976.28 and palladium declined 0.6% to $1,840.97.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 09:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.