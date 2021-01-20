Gold prices rise over 1% as focus turns to Joe Biden's administration

-
ALSO READ
Team Biden: Janet Yellen-Katherine Tai touch on trade with India
Oil above $56 on US stimulus hopes ahead of Joe Biden inauguration
Joe Biden's White House team delights his supporters on Wall Street
President-elect Joe Biden taps ex-Fed chair Janet Yellen to lead treasury
Yellen tasked with America's economic comeback as Biden's treasury pick
-
By K. Sathya Narayanan
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen bolstered bets for another stimulus package under President Joe Biden.
Spot gold rose 1.5% to $1,867.06 per ounce by 11:58 a.m. EST (1658 GMT), having touched an over one-week high earlier. U.S. gold futures rose 1.5% to $1,867.20.
"You have a big day in the United States ... Traders are looking forward to Biden's speech coming up, (while) the comments from Yellen are keeping the metals higher," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Future.
Yellen on Tuesday said pandemic relief would take priority over tax increases.
Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday, with investors focused on his $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal and the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
On the technical front, "it feels like gold wants to punch through and have a look at $1,900 in the coming days with the bullish flush of the changing of the guard", said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation that can result from stimulus measures and against economic or political uncertainties.
Gold can still reach $2,000, probably by the middle of the second quarter when a good amount of people get inoculated and there's so much cash in the system with demand almost coming back to normal, said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
"People will start looking at inflation very closely then," Lee added.
Silver rose 2% to $25.68 an ounce, platinum climbed 2.2% to $1,107.05, while palladium rose 1.5% to $2,387.14.
(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Arpan Vanghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU