Gomal University in Pak bans mixed-gender gatherings of students on premise

The university also directed "female students" to be careful and limit themselves in their classrooms and the department's common rooms

Topics
Pakistan  | Pakistan government | Universities

IANS  |  Peshawar 

Pakistan flag

In a bid to avoid any "untoward incident", Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Gomal University has imposed a complete ban on mixed gatherings of students and coupling (male and female) on its premises, the media reported.

According to a notification issued by the varsity, "It is notified for all the concerned that gathering/coupling (Male & Female) is totally banned in any ground, roads beyond the premises of department."

The university also directed "female students" to be careful and limit themselves in their classrooms and the department's common rooms, Geo News reported.

"Strict action would be taken against those students, violating the rules," warned the varsity.

According to the university administration, the decision would help provide a better and safer environment for female students.

The university had imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on two students of its Institute of Computing and Information Technology (ICIT) Department for listening to music while classes were in session last year, Geo News reported.

Then chairman of the ICIT Department had said the two students had been playing music on a Bluetooth speaker in a teaching area of the varsity.

He had added that their action, "disturbed the classes ongoing in the department at the time".

"Both students were warned multiple times to stop (the music) and were fined when they did not pay heed to the requests," the chairman had said.

--IANS

san/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 14:40 IST

