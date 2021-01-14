Google closes deal to buy Fitbit as Justice dept probe continues

-
ALSO READ
EU antitrust regulators extend Google, Fitbit deal probe to Dec 23
EU regulators investigate Google's $2.1 billion takeover of Fitbit
Probe into Google-Fitbit $2.1 bn deal shows EU wising up to data value
Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal: US states
Google Chrome in focus as feds consider company's break-up: Report
-
Search and advertising giant Google has closed its deal to buy Fitbit, the companies said on Thursday, even as the Justice Department said it was continuing its probe of the $2.1 billion transaction.
The Justice Department, which sued Alphabet Inc's Google in October for allegedly violating antitrust law in its search and search advertising businesses, said it "has not reached a final decision about whether to pursue an enforcement action".
Google had said it was buying Fitbit, which makes a watch-like device to measure physical activity, as a way to enter the devices market and was hoping to address privacy concerns.
"We worked with global regulators on an approach which safeguards consumers' privacy expectations," Google said in a blog post.
"(That includes) a series of binding commitments that confirm Fitbit users' health and wellness data won't be used for Google ads and this data will be separated from other Google ads data."
Google won EU antitrust approval last month for its Fitbit bid, after agreeing restrictions on how it will use customers' health related data.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU