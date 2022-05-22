Google, Match Group reach temporary agreement on in-app payments

Tech giant Google has reportedly reached an interim agreement with Match Group, the dating app provider behind Tinder, Hinge, and OkCupid, that will allow its apps to remain on the Google Play Store while offering alternate payment systems.
Earlier this month, Match Group filed a complaint against Google, alleging the company "illegally monopolised the market for distributing apps" by requiring app developers to use Google's billing system and then taking up to a 30 per cent cut on any in-app purchases, reports The Verge.
Match Group later sought a temporary restraining order against Google, but withdrew its request on Friday after Google made some concessions.
In addition to Google's promise that it won't block or remove Match Group's apps from the Play Store for using third-party payment systems, Google must make a "good faith" effort to build "additional billing system features that are important to Match Group".
Match has also agreed to work towards offering Google's billing system as an option in its apps, as per the report.
Instead of paying Google a commission for payments that occur outside of its billing system, Match has set up a $40 million escrow fund until an official agreement has been reached, and is required to keep track of all the fees it would have owed Google starting July 1.
Both companies are set to go to trial in April 2023. Google said it plans on filing a countersuit against Match for allegedly breaching its Developer Distribution Agreement in the meantime.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU