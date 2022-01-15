Google now requiresfully-vaccinated workers to get weekly Covid tests

-
As Omicron-triggered Covid infections surge globally especially in the US, Google has said it will now require fully-vaccinated workers who are coming to offices to get weekly Covid tests.
Google will require anyone going to one of its US offices or facilities to have received a negative molecular test for COVID-19, reports CNBC citing an internal memo sent to employees.
The employees should also report their vaccination status and wear surgical-grade masks while at the office.
"Anyone accessing our sites in the US are expected to obtain a recent negative Covid-19 molecular test before coming onsite," said the company.
Google offers free at-home testing to full-time employees.
The company also offers contract workers free RT-PCR-based nasal swab tests.
Last month, Google reportedly told employees that they will lose pay -- and will eventually be fired -- if they do not comply with the company's Covid-19 vaccination policy.
Employees who did not comply with the vaccination rules by the January 18 deadline will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days. After that, the company will put them on "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months, followed by termination.
While much of the tech industry continues to push back return-to-work plans and companies large and small prepare for a flexible future, Google is requiring its workforce to eventually come into physical offices three days a week at some point in 2022.
--IANS
na/ksk/
