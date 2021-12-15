Google threatening to fire unvaccinated employees, says report

-
Tech giant Google has reportedly told its employees that they will lose pay -- and will eventually be fired -- if they do not comply with the company's Covid-19 vaccination policy.
According to internal documents viewed by CNBC, employees had until December 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption.
The company said after that date, it would start contacting employees who had not uploaded their status or were unvaccinated, as well as those whose exemption requests were not approved.
The document said employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by the January 18 deadline will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days. After that, the company will put them on "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months, followed by termination.
A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment by CNBC.
While much of the tech industry continues to push back return-to-work plans and companies large and small prepare for a flexible future, Google is requiring its workforce to eventually come into physical offices three days a week at some point in the new year, the report said.
And it is showing limited patience for those who refuse to get vaccines, which have been widely available for months, it added.
