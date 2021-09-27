Hess sees tight oil market in near term, underinvestment risk ahead

-
ALSO READ
Asia snubs IEA's call to stop new fossil fuel investments for the world
At least 10 Indian-Americans running for local elections in Chicago area
$300-400 million investment expected in latest oil, gas bid round
Oil inches up as tight supply, vaccinations outweigh virus concerns
Oil falls for second day as India's Covid-19 surge to dent fuel demand
-
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Hess Corp sees oil markets remaining tight in the short term and supporting strong prices as demand recovers more quickly than supply post-pandemic with U.S. shale producers holding back capital spending, its president said on Monday.
The oil producer expects a V-shaped recovery in demand and a U-shaped recovery in supply, Greg Hill said.
Global demand is seen climbing to 100 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2021 or in the first quarter of 2022 and rising further to around 102 million bpd next year from 98 million bpd currently, he added.
"So we're probably going to have adequate price support kind of in the short term - it's probably $60 to $70 Brent until that supply and demand catch up and go into balance," Hill said at the Platts APPEC 2021 conference.
Brent futures on Monday hit a near three-year high at $79.52 a barrel. [O/R]
Longer term there are three wild cards - the potential return of Iranian crude to the market, inflation, and chronic underinvestment in new supply, Hill said.
The biggest wildcard is global upstream oil investment, which has slumped from $650 billion before the COVID-19 pandemic to around $300 billion.
"So that tells me the industry is massively underinvesting to meet future supply," Hill said in a recorded interview.
Hess is betting on growth from its stakes off Guyana, where it is working with Exxon Mobil Corp in what is considered the world's best oil prospect, with a recoverable resource heading towards 10 billion barrels, as well as Suriname and the Gulf of Mexico.
Thanks to new imaging technology, Hill said there are "huge swathes" in the Gulf of Mexico where geologists can now see through salt layers that were previously hard to assess.
"We've got 80 blocks to work with now and within that we see some very nice prospectivity," he said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU