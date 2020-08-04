Hit by Covid-19, Sri Lanka's economy contracts 1.6% in first quarter

(Reuters) - Sri Lanka's contracted by 1.6% in the first quarter of 2020, government data showed, as lockdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic battered a country still recovering from last year's Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

The failed to function at peak level due to lockdowns that began at the end of the Jan-March quarter, while the impact of the bomb attacks that killed more than 250 people last year continued to trouble several sectors, the government said in a press release http://www.statistics.gov.lk/national_accounts/dcsna_r2/reports/2020.08.04/press_note_english.pdf.

