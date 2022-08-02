Toyota unit falsified emissions data from at least 2003, probe finds

-
ALSO READ
Toyota misses April global production target due to Covid, parts shortage
Toyota plans to make EV parts in India for domestic, export markets
Toyota Kirloskar to increase vehicle prices by up to 4% from April
Japan: Toyota suspends factory operations after suspected cyber attack
Toyota to resume Japan operations after one-day halt due to cyber attack
-
By Satoshi Sugiyama
TOKYO (Reuters) - A major affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, more than a decade earlier than previously indicated, a company-sponsored probe showed on Tuesday.
The investigative committee tasked by truck and bus maker Hino Motors Ltd blamed the scandal on an environment where engineers did not feel able to challenge superiors, in a rare criticism of corporate culture in Japan.
The committee, composed of lawyers and a corporate adviser, was set up by Hino this year after it admitted to falsifying data related to emissions and fuel performance of four engines. Its findings, released on Tuesday, detail an inflexible atmosphere where it was difficult for staff to feel "psychological safety", the committee said in a report.
A sense of past success on the part of management helped engender the culture, said committee chairperson Kazuo Sakakibara, who was the former head prosecutor at the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office.
"The magnitude of their past successes has made them unable to change or look at themselves objectively, and they have been unaware of changes in the external environment and values," he told a briefing.
"The organisation has become an ill-organized one where people are unable to say what they cannot do."
Hino's president, Satoshi Ogiso, apologised to reporters and said management took its responsibilities seriously. He said he had received a message from Toyota's president, Akio Toyoda, who said the misconduct at Hino betrayed the trust of all stakeholders.
The company said it would come up with a new corporate governance system within three months.
The automaker said the committee had found evidence of falsification stretching back to at least October 2003, as opposed to the previously disclosed timeframe of around 2016.
The transportation ministry, which revoked the truck maker's certification of the affected engines in March, said it would conduct an on-site investigation of the company.
Hino has recalled close to 47,000 vehicles made between April 2017 and March this year, and Hino said an additional 20,900 would be recalled.
Toyota owns 50.1% of Hino. Shares of Hino fell almost 10% on Tuesday.
Hino has joined a string of Japanese automakers involved in improper emissions tests.
In 2018, the government said Mazda Motor Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd had improperly tested vehicles for fuel economy and emissions.
Subaru Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd were under scrutiny for the same reason the year before.
The accuracy of automakers' emissions data was thrown into doubt in 2015 when Germany's Volkswagen AG admitted it had installed secret software in hundreds of thousands of U.S. diesel cars to cheat emissions tests and that as many as 11 million vehicles could have similar software worldwide.
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Christopher Cushing, David Dolan and Mark Potter)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU