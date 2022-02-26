IAF decides not to send aircraft to multilateral air exercise in UK

-
The Indian Air Force has decided not to deploy its aircraft in a multilateral air exercise in the UK next month in view of the situation arising out of the crisis in Ukraine.
The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom.
"In light of the recent events, #IAF has decided not to deploy its aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK," the IAF tweeted.
The announcement came days after the IAF said it will send five combat aircraft to the exercise.
Though the IAF did not clearly mention the reasons for the pull-out, it is learnt that the crisis in Ukraine following the Russian military attack prompted the decision.
