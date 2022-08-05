Imran Khan rejects Pakistan poll body's verdict in prohibited funding case

-
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday rejected the election commission's verdict in the prohibited funding case against his party, accusing the poll body's chief of conspiring "in cahoots" with the "imported govt" to try a "technical knockout" of the party.
His remarks came days after the former premier's party received a show cause notice for receiving prohibited foreign funds.
