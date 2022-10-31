JUST IN
Imran sees revolution coming in Pak through ballot or bloodshed: Report

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) march enters its fourth day, party chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after seeing the "revolution" happening in the country

Pakistan  | Imran Khan

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) march enters its fourth day, party chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after seeing the "revolution" happening in the country, the only question that remains is whether it will come through the "ballot" or "bloodshed".

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chairman shared visuals of the "sea of people" taking part in PTI's march along the GT Road, reports Geo News.

"The sea of people along our March on the GT Road. For six months I have been witnessing a revolution taking over the country. Only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?" the former premier questioned on Twitter.

Addressing the participants of the long march in Sadhoki, he said that the "establishment decided to support thieves" because of which the former has "lost the support of the nation."

"The establishment of a country should stand with the nation only," Khan said, adding that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was a "criminal of the nation", while PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari was "the biggest disease of the country".

He told his supporters that this was the time to change their destiny and side with the truth.

"These tyrants make us worship the idol of fear," Khan added.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 12:21 IST

`
