In pics: Protesters scrawled "was a racist" on the statue of Churchill

The same statue was also defaced with green graffiti during a huge anti-racism rally on Saturday, the 76th anniversary of D-Day

Black Lives Matter | Winston Churchill | UK

Anti-racism protesters scrawled "was a racist" on the statue of the wartime British Prime Minister in Parliament Square during Black Lives Matter protests on Sunday

Anti-racism protesters scrawled
A person cleans graffitis from the statue of Winston Churchill at Parliament Square, in the aftermath of protests against the death of George Floyd, in London, Britain

Activists surrounded the monument and jeered "Churchill was a racist", despite others intervening to protect it from further defacement.

A council employee cleans graffiti from the statue of Winston Churchill at Parliament Square

The same statue was also defaced with green graffiti during a huge anti-racism rally on Saturday, the 76th anniversary of D-Day

First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 19:20 IST

