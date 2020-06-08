In pics: Protesters scrawled "was a racist" on the statue of Churchill

Anti-racism protesters scrawled "was a racist" on the statue of the wartime British Prime Minister in Parliament Square during protests on Sunday

A person cleans graffitis from the statue of at Parliament Square, in the aftermath of protests against the death of George Floyd, in London, Britain

Activists surrounded the monument and jeered "Churchill was a racist", despite intervening to protect it from further defacement.

A council employee cleans graffiti from the statue of at Parliament Square

The same statue was also defaced with green graffiti during a huge anti-racism rally on Saturday, the 76th anniversary of D-Day